Do not go to beaches: Ministry of Health

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MoH) has urged the beachgoers to refrain from visiting the beaches as gathering at the beachside can attract infection in the current situation of COVID-19.

“Avoid visiting the beaches in the present COVID-19 scenario as beach gatherings are one of the reasons for transmitting infection to you and your family”, a MoH representative said.

Worldwide, there has been call to ban beachgoers. The beaches located at popular places that attract a large number of people are at risk of spreading the virus.