Diwan of Royal Court tourney enters quarterfinals stage

Muscat, Dec 14 – The fifth edition of the Diwan of Royal Court football tournament has reached to the quarterfinal knock-out round. The top team in the first group, Finance and Administration Audit team, will meet Million Date Palm Plantation Project team, who secured third spot in the third group, in the quarterfinal. Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science team, who topped the second group, will take on the HM Culture Advisor Office and Pension Fund team. The Administration and Finance Team A, who topped the third group, will face Medical Services Team A.

The Office of Environmental Conservation and Oman Botanic Garden team, the second-placed team in the first group, will play against the Royal Protocol team, the second-placed team from second group. All the matches will be crucial as all the teams will look for victory and moving ahead in the tournament. The football tournament which is dedicated for the employees of the Diwan of Royal Court is one of the activities to break the routine of employees. It is a positive step to improve the relationships between the employees from different departments and it targets to enhance performance and production by employees.