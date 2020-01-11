Diwan of Royal Court issues obituary

Muscat: The Diwan of Royal Court today issued an obituary reading as follows:

(“To the righteous soul will be said:) “O (thou) soul, in (complete) rest and satisfaction!

“Come back thou to thy Lord,- well pleased (thyself), and well-pleasing unto Him!

“Enter thou, then, among My devotees!

“Yea, enter thou My Heaven!” (Holy Quran, Surt Al-Fajr)

To the people of the beloved homeland in all its districts, to the Arab and Islamic nations and to the world at large.

It is with hearts filled with faith in Allah and his Providence, and with great sorrow and deep sadness— yet with complete satisfaction and absolute submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, that the Diwan of Royal Court mourns His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, who passed away on Friday, the 14th of Jumada Al-Ula, the 10th of January 2020, after establishing a comprehensive renaissance over the past 50 years since he assumed power on the 23rd of July 1970, and after leading a prudent and triumphant march, abundant with bounty that prevailed all over Oman, from corner to corner, and even spread over to the Arab world, Islamic nation and the rest of the world. This renaissance resulted in a balanced foreign policy that was saluted with solemn respect by the whole world.”

On this occasion, the Diwan of Royal Court has announced a state of mourning and the halt of official work in the public and private sectors for three days and the flying of flags at half-mast over the forthcoming 40 days. The Diwan of Royal Court prays to the Almighty Allah to recompense His Majesty Sultan Qaboos fully for his good deeds, to have mercy on his soul and to rest it in peace in paradise along with martyrs and the faithful.

May the Almighty Allah grant us patience to bear this immense loss. (“Truly, to Allah we belong and truly, to Him we shall return.”)