Diwan issues a statement on HM’s appreciation

MUSCAT: The Diwan of Royal Court on Tuesday issued a statement as follows:

“The Diwan of Royal Court is hounoured to inform the loyal sons of Oman that His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has followed during the previous period the exceptional weather condition which affected our beloved country in the Governorate of Dhofar.

His Majesty, while exhibiting complete submission to the divine predestination during the adverse weather and its implications, is glorifying and thanking Allah the Almighty for the bounty of solidarity and unity He had bestowed on the Omani people who have displayed awareness and responsibility and set a splendid example of national cohesion at this time.

His Majesty expressed his pride and appreciation for the sincere efforts exerted by all the authorities concerned in delivering aid and assistance to those affected.

May Allah the Almighty safeguard His Majesty, the Omani people and all those residing on Oman’s land and protect them from harm and evil.” — ONA