Diving with whales and other exceptional adventures through Omar’s lens

Adventure photography is about telling a story, believes talented Omani photographer Omar bin Ahmed al Busaidi.

“When shooting, I tell the events as an interesting story so that people get enthusiastic both while viewing the photos and also to try the adventure themselves.

I become more intimately involved and tuned into possible dramatic events as the adventure proceeds. Shooting great adventure photography requires balancing photography with participation, and combining solid camera technique with a keen observation of unfolding events. Your reward will be powerful photos that clearly illustrate the story of your adventures’’, he shared.

Every photographer is an adventurer who seeks to discover new destinations and new styles to document people’s lives, and each photographer has a unique way of dealing with the potentials of places”, he said.

Omar added, “In recent years, the field of adventure tourism in the Sultanate has contributed to the emergence of a different type of documentation, which is documenting adventures, whether by video or photograph. Young Omani adventurers and photographers have contributed to showing the hidden beauty of Oman in its deep valleys, deep caves or the hiking tracks, which made this wonderful movement in introducing the tourism potentials of our beloved country, Oman”.

“When you go out adventuring, you will come across many situations that will require special planning for the equipment you carry and the strategy for shooting. For many of these outdoor photo pursuits, first, determine environmental hazards to yourself and your equipment. Safety, for both you and the people you are photographing, is your highest priority’’, he advocated.

“Photography is very costly in cameras, equipment, photography processes, montage, etc. adventure photography needs special equipment such as ropes and equipment for ascending and descending, while cave photography requires special lights and equipment, underwater photography needs special cameras and tools. the use of modern technologies in photography, such as drones, 360-degree cameras and go pro cameras for adventures that are attached to the helmet, all are means that contribute greatly to convey the scene to the recipient with clarity and ease’’, he said.

A photographer cannot enhance his skills unless he acquires knowledge. they are two sides of the same coin, Omar shares. Knowledge of the conditions of the place, nature and peoples leads the photographer to produce intellectual and artistic pickups. The photo is a mirror of every culture or civilisation, and it must be communicated to the recipient truthfully.

Adventure tourism is very enjoyable in terms of physical health and exploring new hard-to-reach places, and on the other hand, it is a change to the usual daily routine, moving away from the hustle and bustle of the city and wandering in the beauty of nature, seeing the environments and terrains, Omar said.

He added, “This experience has added to me during the past five years a lot of knowledge, activity and love for the experience, especially in places that contain a psychological and physical challenge. Descending 200 metres from high heights of al Jabal al Akhdhar or swimming inside Al Houta Cave in a pool of water that extends for a distance of 1,200 metres, swimming with a whale shark at the Daymaniyat Islands, are all exceptional experiences that could shape one’s character.”

Omar expounded that swimming with whales is an exceptional experience unlike any other, as it contains various experiences, including freediving, underwater photography, and the lovely companionship of these gentle giants of the sea. This type of experience requires prior knowledge in dealing with these creatures, knowing their behaviours and not touching them, as well as the seasons in which they visit the shores of the Sultanate.

Omar believes that knowledge should be circulated and must be transferred between individuals.

He said, “We try as much as possible to support the amateurs in the field of photography, guide and educate them, as well as take their hand towards the development of their abilities and capabilities by holding workshops and lectures in the Photographic Society of Oman. I believe that part of being a human being is to help and support others.”

Speaking of his book, “Adventure Tourism in Oman”, al Busaidi said that the book sheds light on the most important touristic sites for lovers of adventure and exploration, and it is the product of 3 years of photography, exploration, effort and work to document the hidden beauty of Oman.

Omar said that the book can be considered as a documentary, promotional and artistic book at the same time, as it contains pictorial documentation with full information, coordinates and maps for 15 special adventure places, including eight wadis, four mountain paths, and three caves.