Dive underwater to gain calmness

Muscat: The Wanderlust Oman team continues to organise a series of diving courses for girls with the aim of creating an Omani diving team, as part of the team’s endeavor to empower and motivate women to put their hands in new experiences and contribute more effectively to society.

So far, 25 girls have participated in the course. Sixteen girls received an international licence from the PADI (International Association of Diving Instructors). Graduates with this license are able to dive anywhere in the world. The course included theoretical and practical lessons. The practical part took place in the Daymaniyat Islands Reserve.

Adventure enthusiasts have welcomed Wanderlust Oman’s diving courses. Aisha al Ghailani said, “Diving is an enjoyable sport I find it difficult to describe and it adds a new experience to me. As soon as you are under the surface of water, you get rid of the speed that characterises our lifestyle today and get overwhelmed by unparalleled tranquility that is never on land to explore the depths and secrets of the seas. It has always been my dream, and it has come true with the Wanderlust Oman”.

Aisha bint Suleiman al Balushi said, “I found calmness in diving. I enrolled first to learn something new and spend my time with nature. I did not expect that diving would open new horizons in front of me to understand myself. I got to know the depths of the seas, which prompted me to be a part of preserving this beautiful marine environment, which faces a very difficult situation, in a time of global warming”.

The Wanderlust Women’s Team continues its plans in supporting women’s adventure sports with its various activities, which make women today able to enter the world of the oceans with greater energy and determination. ONA