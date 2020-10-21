Discussion session on empowering women through business incubators organised

Muscat: The National Business Centre (NBC), which pertains to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn, organised a virtual discussion session entitled ‘Empowering Women through Business Incubators’.

Organised in cooperation with the Public Authority for SMEs Development (Riyada), the session featured Omani female entrepreneurs including Rayan al Kalbani, Co-Founder at Mazoon Environmental and Technological Services, Shaima al Lawati, Founder and Managing Director of Destination Sustainability, and Maryam al Amri, Founder and Executive Director of Youth Vision.

The speakers highlighted several aspects of importance to current and potential female entrepreneurs including the role played by business incubators in empowering them to be successful entrepreneurs, the challenges they face in their projects and how to overcome them, the challenges they are currently facing due to coronavirus pandemic, and tips on becoming successful female entrepreneurs.

The discussion session’s topic, which was moderated by Fathiya al Hakmani of the Public Authority for SMEs Development (Riyada), comes in line with the objectives of the National Business Centre which was launched by Madayn to offer promising Omani entrepreneurs a platform to develop their business ideas and advance them into growing ventures.

NBC aims at facilitating, supporting and contributing to the growth of investable ideas into successful businesses; building entrepreneurial skills through dedicated and focused training, coaching and mentoring; and providing business support facilities from office space, administrative support, financial support and consultancy services that are crucial in ensuring the success and survival of new ventures. –ONA