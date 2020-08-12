Direct import shortens shipping time by 40pc

Muscat: The Business Development of ASYAD, in partnership with the concerned agencies in the Sultanate, has collaborated with Indian Agro-food authorities to facilitate the import of fruits and vegetables for traders and importers in the Sultanate.

Recently, 26-tonne shipment of mango was imported from India’s Uttar Pradesh, located 1,500km from the Indian ports with a total trip time of 8 days from Indian farms to the Port of Sohar. It should be noted that direct import from Indian to Omani ports take three days, 40 per cent shorter shipping time compared to indirect import.

This step is another milestone of the plan ASYAD Group has set to secure direct import of goods and commodities, including fresh fruits and vegetables, for the Sultanate’s markets from countries of origin through Omani ports.

In so doing, ASYAD also aims to provide traders and shippers with competitive direct shipping solutions, while encouraging fruits-and-vegetables based industries and ensuring the availability of the necessary raw material in affordable prices to support such industries.

This, in return will promote the Sultanate’s role as re-exporting and distribution hub to GCC countries, the Middle East and North Africa markets- cementing the Sultanate’s competitive advantage and supporting the implementation of the National Logistics Strategy 2040.

ASYAD seeks to harness the full potential of the Sultanate’s ports to provide traders, importers and exporters with comprehensive and competitive shipping and logistics solutions. For instance, Oman Shipping Company, part of ASYAD Group, provides cold stores containers for the transport of fruits and vegetables from India through Nhava Sheva and Mundra ports to Sohar Port through its three weekly trips.

Furthermore, cutting time through direct importing ensures that fruits and vegetable arrive fresh to the Omani markets. It also allows for re-export, thus supports freight movement in Omani ports and links them to regional and international ports.

The Sultanate’s strategic location right at the crossroads of main international, direct trade routes to and from the Gulf, Indian and African markets, makes it the first entry point and the ideal trading hub for the largest consuming markets. It is about two shipping weeks away from global markets, with at least two days shorter of shipping time, compared to other locations within the Strait of Hormuz.

It is worth noting that Omani ports are connected to 86 commercial ports in 40 countries by 200 direct weekly trips, which promotes and facilitates direct export and import of goods, especially vegetables, fruits and meat—from various countries of the world.