Direct impact of tropical system ‘Hikka’ over: Met

Muscat: The National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center on Wednesday said that the direct effects of the tropical system Hikka are over. The officials also confirmed that there were no casualties during the cyclone.

The Latest weather charts analysis and satellite images, however, indicate the continuation of indirect effects of the tropical system over governorates of Al-Wusta and Dhofar and Al-Hajar

Mountains with chances of isolated rain.

The sea state along the coastal areas of South al Sharqiya and Al Wusta will be rough with maximum wave height ranges between 2.0 and 3.0 meters. The sea state will be slight to moderate along the rest of Oman coasts with maximum wave height between 1.5 meters.

Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) praised the cooperation of citizens and residents in following up the warnings issued by the National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center, which help in minimizing the impact of the Tropical system.

The National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center appreciates all the efforts made by the National Committee for Civil Defiance and the various civilian and military sectors.

Duqm city and the Al Wusta region reported heavy rains from 3 pm on Tuesday compared to Masirah where rains stopped after initial heavy showers in the morning.

Waterlogging and flowing wadis are reported from various parts of Duqm city.

Health services in Al Wusta and South Sharqiyah governorates are operating normally with no damage as a result of the tropical situation.

There were nine shelter homes operating in Al Wusta proving 745 citizens and residents, said the National Committee for Civil Defence (NCCD).

No deaths were recorded at Duqm Hospital as a result as Tuesday, NCCD said.

“It started raining heavily in Duqm from 3 pm and most of the areas are flooded with water entering some apartments. Electricity is still available, while the strength of the rains has weakened a bit,” a resident at Renaissance Village in Duqm told the Observer over the phone.

All aircraft, both passenger and cargo flights, which originate from or head towards six countries that share airspace with Oman, have been advised to use alternative routes. “At 6:25 pm, Duqm Airport recorded wind speed of 52 knots with gusts of up to 67 knots accompanied by heavy rains in conjunction with the approach of the tropical cyclone Hikka,” the authorities said. Meanwhile, some medium and high clouds are seen in Muscat and which is what is expected on Wednesday as well.

The Central Committee for Crisis Management at the Ministry of Education suspended classes at all public and private schools till Thursday in South Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta governorates.

Mwasalat suspended bus services on Muscat-Jaalan, Muscat-Sur, Muscat-Duqm, Muscat-Shannah and Muscat-Duqm-Haima routes on Tuesday. The company said the decision is taken in view of the safety of passengers.