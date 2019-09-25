Direct effects of Hikka over

MUSCAT, SEPT 25 – The direct effects of the tropical system Hikka are over, said the National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center on Wednesday. However, the weather charts indicate indirect effects of the tropical system over governorates of Al Wusta and Dhofar and Al Hajar mountains with chances of isolated rain. The National Committee for Civil Defence (NCCD), said that there were no casualties reported during the tropical system as a result of effective and coordinated efforts by agencies concerned.

Public Authority for Civil Defence (PACDA), however, reported that one person was missing and another was rescued after their boat sank in the sea at Duqm Port. A statement from the Special Economic Zone Authority for Duqm (SEZAD), meanwhile, confirmed that all the major infrastructure projects in the region were not affected by Hikka which was accompanied by heavy rains on Tuesday. The Duqm city received around 116 mm of rainfall as a result of the tropical system, SEZAD said in a statement. At the same time, a team from the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources reviewed the extent of the repairs needed for the road network in the region.

Water-logging and flowing wadis were reported from various parts of Duqm city following heavy rains. Public Authority for Civil Aviation praised the cooperation of citizens and residents in following up the warnings issued by the National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center, which helped in minimising the impact of the system. Health services in Al Wusta and South Al Sharqiyah governorates were operating normally alongside nine shelter homes catering to over 745 citizens and residents.

Dr Ismail bin Ahmed al Balushi, acting CEO, SEZAD, said that the Port of Duqm, Duqm Dry Dock, Duqm Airport and other tourism and infrastructure projects, including major roads, were not affected due to heavy rains and strong winds. The work was back to normal on Wednesday with workers having resumed their duties in the morning. Al Balushi said the service road leading to the Chinese Industrial Corridor and the Karwa project were affected by heavy rains on Tuesday. A meeting was held with the contractor on Wednesday to speed up the repair work. Al Balushi said other road projects in the city were not affected by rains and strong winds.