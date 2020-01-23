Main 

Diplomatic affairs undersecretary receives Venezuelan official

Muscat: Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Diplomatic Affairs, received at the general diwan of the ministry on Thursday Ruben Dario Molina, Venezuelan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Asia, Middle East, and Oceania Affairs, Envoy of President Nicolas Maduro of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, to offer condolences on the demise of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour.

The meeting was attended by Said Nasser Al Sinawi al Harthy, Head of South America Department, officials from the ministry, and Roland Betancourt, Charge d’affaires of Venezuela Embassy in Riyadh, non-resident Ambassador to the Sultanate. –ONA

 

