Digital survey of industries to be launched

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has launched an initiate to digitalise industrial statistics. During the introductory meeting, the technical team presented the new features of the digital survey to the representatives from private and government sectors.

Sami Salim al Sahib, Director-General of Industry at the MoCI, said, “The ministry is always seeking to develop the services provided to investors internally and externally, where statistics and information of all kinds support investors to benchmark their investment projects. Based on the comprehensive industrial statistical database, MoCI will review the progress of the manufacturing sector against Sultanate’s 2040 vision’s goals.

“The electronic survey of industrial establishments will enable the evaluation of the Manufacturing Strategy 2040, in addition to streamlining the preparatory work and linking key statistics for official Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) at the MoCI. Not only it improves monitoring and follow-up mechanisms of the strategy but also reports on progress to enable performance control, prevent bottlenecks and ensure necessary corrective actions are taken on a timely basis.”

Moammir Zahran al Abri, Director of Department of Industrial Information, said. “The industrial statistical survey by the MoCI covers more than 1,000 industrial establishments, which has the industrial license and the workforce of more than nine workers. The ministry urges industrial establishments to proactively participate in the annual industrial statistical survey to facilitate the informed policymaking for Manufacturing Strategy 2040.

Industrial statistical survey is the reference point for assessing the overall performance of industrial enterprises in the Sultanate, and enterprises participating the digital industrial statistical survey will benefit from their participation. While working to report the industrial statistics, the enterprises will be able to understand the areas in which they are performing well and also be able to determine in which areas they need to improve their performance. The directorate is constantly reviewing the criteria of the industrial statistical survey to align with Manufacturing Strategy 2040, and its monitoring and evaluation, such as the areas of Industry 4.0 are being studied, and if it is approved, additional changes will be introduced in the coming year.

“From 2019, digital industrial statistical system will be deployed for collecting industrial statistics in the Sultanate. The technical team at Department of Industrial Information, Ministry of Commerce and Industry will continue to supervise the data collection process for upholding the highest level of transparency and governance. It would require constant efforts from all parties to embrace the big data analytics in the era of Industry 4.0. The digital industrial statistical survey adopts the international statistical framework by United Nations Industrial Development Organisation to ensure the industrial statistics of the Sultanate is compatible with that of the rest of the economies.”

