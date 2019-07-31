Digital forum calls for credibility of new media

SALALAH , July 31 –

Challenges of media in the perspective of ‘new media’ and subsequent advent of digital age came for discussion at a forum on Wednesday amid presence of representatives from most of the media houses in Oman and some GCC countries. Some media specialists working in different public and private sector departments took part in the forum along with a number of officials, academics and media experts in the field of digital media.

The two-day forum titled ‘Media practices — national and professional obligations’ opened under the auspices of Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan bin Hamoud al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar. Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service and Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Under-Secretary Ministry of Information, graced the occasion. The event organisers are Al Roya and First Care.

The forum discussed two main issues — ‘Organising the electronic media, its problems freedom and controls’ and ‘Rumors, strategies to tackle and the foundations of building public opinion’.

In his comments, the Governor of Dhofar appreciated the efforts of the organisers in addressing the issues which are everybody’s concern. He also praised the Omani media for highlighting the country’s broad vision and all round development.

“Media today is in the phase of digital revolution equipped with modern means of communication. It has taken a centre stage in the making of public opinion which broadly affects all walks of life.”

He called for some mechanism to ensure the credibility of the new media and called upon the forum to work on its professionalism so that there is check on the spread of rumours.

The forum participants will work on areas like ‘Skills of writing digital content’ and ‘Management of social media’ on Thursday. Mohammed Abdul Rahman, Media Analyst and Editor of a popular website will conduct the session.

In yet another session, the new media experts would discuss the ‘Methods of false news verification’. The presenter of this session is Ahmed Ismat, Executive Director of Alexandria Media Forum.