Dhofar to take on Al Nahdha, Ibri to meet Al Oruba in HM Cup semis

Muscat, Nov 5

The second-leg matches of the semifinal round of the prestigious HM Cup will resume on Friday and Saturday after a long break of eight months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Dhofar will take on Al Nahdha in the first fixture at Al Saada Sports Compex on Friday while Al Oruba will host Ibri at Sur Sports Complex on Saturday. The first-leg matches which took place on February between Dhofar and Al Nahdha ended in a 1-1 draw while Ibri had defeated Al Oruba 2-1 at former home.

Salalah giant, coached by the experienced national coach Rasheed Jaber, will aim to end the season by registering accomplishment as he lost the league crown and was positioned in the runner up place.

Dhofar has the preference as they scored in the first-leg match in Al Buraimi sports complex through Abdulaziz al Moqbali. Eight times winner will need a goalless draw to secure the spot for the final while Al Nahdha strikers have to score one goal to move the match to their side.

Al Nahdha, who are looking for their first title, will enter the match focusing on scoring as any draw result of above than 1-1 will take the Al Buraimi club to the summit clash.

Al Nahdha ended the top-tier league in the third place and they trounced Mirbat 4-1 in the concluding week of the league. Al Nahdha players began the technical preparations since Tuesday and after completion of Omantel League without more rest.

In the other match, Al Dhahirah based team will eye to enter the history books for the first time and reach the final of the top-domestic competition. The first division league club, Ibri, is fully aware it is a golden opportunity for the team to proceed further in the coveted competition and it is only steps ahead for the team to clinch the historic title. The board directors provided all the facilities as the team is currently in a preparatory camp in Sur.

Al Oruba, on the other hand, will try to eliminate the team’s relegation to the first division league. It is a golden chance for the team to end the existing season with a triumph at least at the coveted HM Cup. Sur-based team is holder of the titles for four times and have the required experience in this competition. Despite the loss in the first leg-match, Al Oruba team can advance to the final if they score a 1-0 win.

Adil Al Balushi