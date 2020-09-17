Dhofar Municipality launches environment sanitation campaign

Salalah: Dhofar Municipality launched at the Millennium Hotel Salalah on Thursday the second phase of environment sanitation campaign. The campaign aims at controlling the Yellow Fever Mosquito “Aedes aegypti”

The campaign is launched, in cooperation with the Ministries of Health and Defence and Muscat Municipality.

The launch of the campaign was attended by Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidi, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar and Dr Mohammed bin Ahmed al Saeedi, Minister of Health.

Launching the second phase of the environment sanitation campaign is part of the efforts of Dhofar Municipality in combating disease vectors in cooperation with the competent authorities through the use of pesticides and the detection of hotspots of their spread to eliminate them, in addition to implementing awareness and guidance programmes.

Field works for the second phase of the campaign began on September 15, 2020, when specialised teams were formed from various parties participating in the campaign. –ONA

