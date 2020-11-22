Dhofar Municipal Council meets

Salalah: The Municipal Council of the Governorate of Dhofar held a meeting on Sunday under the chairmanship of Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidi, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar, Chairman of the Council.

The council discussed a number of issues related to developing and improving services and municipal work in the wilayats of the governorate, including reviewing the final report of the team entrusted to study and organize the work of real estate offices, in addition to a proposal for investment in various infrastructure projects in the governorate.

The meeting also reviewed the latest developments and efforts exerted by the competent authorities to control the Yellow Fever Mosquito, as well as the ratification of minutes of the council’s previous meeting and the procedures for implementing the recommendations and decisions taken at its fifth meeting.

The council has taken many appropriate recommendations on the topics listed in its agenda to serve the municipal work and develop the governorate in various fields. –ONA