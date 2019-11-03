Dhofar in last 16, Ibri stun Muscat

MUSCAT, Nov 3 – Omantel League defending champions Dhofar entered the last 16 with a 4-0 thrashing of Al Musannah in the His Majesty’s Cup Round of 32 match at the Al Rustaq Sports Complex. National team stars Al Mundhir al Alawi and Abdulaziz al Muqbali scored a brace each for Dhofar. At the Youth Complex in Ibri, first division club Ibri stunned Omantel League team Muscat 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw during the regulation time.

Rustaq, AL NAHDha WIN

In other matches, Al Rustaq blanked Ahli Sidab 4-0 and Al Nahdha edged Al Ittihad 2-1.

For Al Rustaq, Frank Alphis, Joseph Fisa and Lukman al Taimi (2 goals) were the scorers in the one-sided match at the ROP Stadium in Wattayah.

At Al Buraimi Complex, Issam al Barhi and Abdulwaza al Matri netted for Al Nahdha while Abdul Majeed Saeed scored for Al Ittihad.

Goalkeeper heroics

On Saturday night, goalkeeper Majdi Shaban put up a valiant show in a losing cause as Seeb knocked out his team Samayil 6-5 in penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw in the regulation time at the Seeb Stadium.

Majdi Shaban’s sensational saves during the entire match staked claim for a place in the national team squad after he kept the slate clean for Al Dakhi-liyah.

The young goalkeeper was also very close to save some attempts by Seeb players in the penalty shoot-out. Zahir al Abri’s penalty rolled on to goal after Shaban could not catch the ball properly.

In the other HM Cup Round of 32 matches, the first division league clubs delivered good performance that threatened to oust the the Omantel league clubs.

At the Seeb Stadium, despite Seeb having the home advantage and several national team players, Samayel were the better side and missed many chances to score.

However, Seeb edged home in the penalty shoot-out.

AL SHABAB, AL NASR THROUGH

Al Shabab, joined into the qualifiers list from first division league clubs, trounced Qurayat 3-0 at the ROP Stadium.

Abdul Majeed al Oaisi netted two goals while Frank scored the third goal.

Al Oruba stunned Batinah club Majees 3-0 to enter the last-16 stage. Thwaini Hadid and Yusef Nasser (two goals) netted for Al Oruba. Omantel League leaders Saham beat Al Bashayer 2-0 to advance. Ali al Hashmi and Mohsin Jawher scored for the Batinah club.

In another match, Al Suwaiq thrashed Al Wusta 4-0 to secure a place in the last 16. Al Wusta player Abdullah Maju received red card in the match. Mohsin al Ghassani (two goals), Felix Sliva and Hatim al Hamhami scored for Al Suwaiq.

Elsewhere, Bahla beat Masirah 4-2 to move into the next round while former champions Al Nasr edged past neighbours Salalah 2-1. AbduRahman al Ghassani and Edin scored for Al Nasr while Badar Nasseb netted for Salalah.