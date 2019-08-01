Dhofar Governor receives Science, Knowledge delegation

SALALAH: Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar, received in his office on Thursday a convoy of science and knowledge, which is being organised by the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

During the meeting, Sayyid al Busaidy stressed the importance of these meetings, which reflect the depth of interconnection and harmony among institutions in the Sultanate.

The meeting was attended by Prof Simon Jones, NUST Vice-Chancellor of and Dr Salim bin Khamis al Araimi, NUST Deputy Vice Chancellor and a number of academics, students, media men and athletes. — ONA

