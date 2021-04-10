Dhofar, Brunel varsities sign academic deal

MUSCAT, APRIL 10 – Dhofar University, represented by the College of Commerce and Business Administration, signed an academic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brunel University London to enhance Dhofar University’s endeavour to consolidate academic links with prestigious international universities. “The MoU included many aspects of academic cooperation between the two universities, such as academic, research and developmental collaborations and exchanges of students, faculty and researchers. This will enhance the skills, knowledge and scientific capabilities of faculty and students and will be beneficial for the labour market,” said a press release issued by the university. The MoU was signed by Professor Hassan bin Said Kashoob, Vice-Chancellor of Dhofar University, and Prof Trevor Hoey — Vice-Provost International and Academic Partnerships of Brunel University. The MoU was approved by the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, wishing continued success for the university.