Details of the new fee hike to recruit expatriate workforce

Muscat: The Minister of Labour in Oman recently announced that there will be an increase in fees for new licenses to recruit and bring in expatriate manpower in some professions.

As per the details available, the recruitment license, renewal of a license, and registration of the data of a worker (with salaries RO4,000 and above according to what is specified in the work contract, irrespective of the work he does.)

New license – RO1

Registration of a worker’s data – RO2,000

Total fees per worker- RO2, 001

As per the details available, the recruitment license, renewal of a license, and registration of the data of a worker (with salaries between RO2,500 and RO3, 999 according to what is specified in the work contract, irrespective of the work he does.)

New license – RO 1

Registration of a worker’s data – 1, 000

Total fees per worker – 1, 001

A recruitment license, renewal of a license, and registration of the data of a worker who occupies technical and specialized posts.

New license – RO 1

Registration of a worker’s data – RO600

Total fees per worker – RO601

A recruitment license, renewal of a license, and registration of the data of a worker who works as an artisanal fisherman.

New license – RO 1

Registration of a worker’s data – RO360

Total fees per worker – RO361

A recruitment license, renewal of a license, and registration of the data of a worker who occupies unspecified posts in items/articles (1-4) of this table.

New license – RO1

Registration of a worker’s data – RO300

Total fees per worker- RO301

A recruitment license, renewal of a license, and registration of the data of domestic workers and who are in the same (from one worker to three workers).

New license – RO1

Registration of a worker’s data – RO140

Total fees per worker – RO141

A recruitment license, renewal of a license, and registration of the data of domestic workers (4 workers and above).

New license – RO 1

Registration of a worker’s data – RO240

Total fees per worker- RO241

A recruitment license, renewal of a license, and registration of the data of farmers and camels’ breeders ( 1 to 3 workers).

New license – RO 1

Registration of a worker’s data – RO200

Total fees per worker- RO201

A recruitment license, renewal of a license, and registration of the data of farmers and camels’ breeders ( 1 to 3 workers).

New license – RO1

Registration of a worker’s data – RO300

Total fees per worker – RO 301

Fees for changing the data of a worker – RO5

Fees for transferring services of a worker to another sponsor – RO5

For recruitment in SMEs

Fees of issuance and renewal of recruitment licenses for the non-Omani workforce in SMEs.

A recruitment license, renewal of a license, and registration of the data of a worker (from one worker to five workers).

New license – RO1

Registration of a worker’s data – RO100

Total fees per worker – RO101

A recruitment license, renewal of a license, and registration of the data of a worker (from six to ten workers).

New license – RO 1

Registration of a worker’s data – RO150

Total fees per worker – RO 151

A recruitment license, renewal of a license, and registration of the data of a worker who occupies posts that are specified in the attached appendix (from one worker to five workers).

New license – RO 1

Registration of a worker’s data – RO1,000

Total fees per worker – RO1, 001

In case of a necessity, temporary permits can be issued to recruit expatriate workers as the following:

A recruitment license, renewal of a license, and registration of the data of a worker temporarily for senior posts that are specified by the Ministry of Labour.

Duration (months): 4 months 6 months 9 months

Total fees: RO336 RO502 RO752

A recruitment license, renewal of a license, and registration of the data of a worker temporarily for middle posts that are specified by the Ministry of Labour.

Duration (months): Four months Six months Nine months

Total fees: RO169 RO252 RO377

A recruitment license, renewal of a license, and registration of the data of a worker temporarily for technical and specialized posts that are specified by the Ministry of Labour.

Duration (months): Four months Six months Nine months

Total fees: RO101 RO151 RO226