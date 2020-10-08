Designing traditional dresses with a touch of modernity

Zealously believing that every stitch matters, Bushra al Araimi is one of the primary creators of the Omani traditional dresses with modern touches. She started from scratch with only a needle and a thread but this is only what it requires.

“Even the biggest names in fashion design had to start somewhere, and often it was at the bottom. It was their commitment to developing their creative and business skills, persistence in the face of rejection, and their unwavering passion for design, that allowed them to break out and succeed.”, she said

After getting her technical diploma, Bushra took her dreams to Sur and became an international trainer and fashion designer. Her ten years of experience helped her to launch her fashion brand

“Araimia Touch” and her business blossomed over the years with her products selling throughout the Sultanate.

Inspired by the Omani nature and the country’s different terrains, her collections are all telling stories of the Omani culture.

“I tend to use the most traditional fabric I find in the market. The kind that our ancestors used to have in the past. Amazingly, it is all coming back to life again. The old fashion is now favoured by girls but they love it with modern touches,” she explained

“Even the forts and castles can inspire me when designing a garment. I believe that the designer has to be well educated about other cultures and even governates in the same country. I design different styles, not only the ones of Sur. I have customers from different parts of the Sultanate,” she shared.

“We grow our creative talents through experience: whether it’s learning from a veteran designer about how things came to be or finding our own sources. I have been always fascinated by the

Emirati designer Muna al Mansoori who uses traditional touched in her collections. But no great designer exists without inspiration,” she said.

She also shared, “I participated at many fashion shows like the one in Bait al Zubair in 2018, alMouj Fashion show in the occasion of the 48th National Day, and one in al Araimi Boulevard in 2019. “

Today, Bushra is known for her trademark upscale children gowns, a range of accessories, and ladies traditional party dresses. The advice she gives to aspiring designers is “Don’t be afraid to take time to learn. It’s good to work for other people.”