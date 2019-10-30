Design Challenge returns to Oman

MUSCAT: The third edition of the Roca One Day Design Challenge in association with Khimji Ramdas group in Oman will take place at KR Infrastructure Group Ghala Campus on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Muscat.

The competition is one of the most thrilling ones in the design sector due to its time-trial nature. With presence in 13 cities, Roca One Day Design Challenge aims to promote and give visibility to young talent. It also intends to become a platform where young designers and architects from all around the world can have a first approach to the professional world and can meet renowned members of the jury.

Roca One Day Design Challenge is driven by Roca, challenging design and architecture students and young professionals under the age of 30 to create original solutions and innovative products related to the bathroom space, in just one day.

The specific briefing of the concept to be designed will be communicated to all participants on November 2 at 9:30 am. From then on, and against the clock, participants can work on their proposals until 5:00 pm. Once the projects have been submitted and the jury has deliberated, an award ceremony will be held from 7:30 pm onwards.

