Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs receives Ambassadors of Pakistan, Korea

Muscat: HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik bin Taimour al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs received at his office in Muaskar Al Murtafa’ on Monday K K Ahsan Wagan, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Sultanate.

HH Sayyid Shihab also received at his office in Muaskar Al Murtafa’ on Monday Kim Chang Kyu, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Sultanate.

During the two meetings, cordial conversations were exchanged, and the good bilateral relations between the Sultanate and their countries were reviewed.  –ONA

 

