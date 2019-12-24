Dell pledges support for Oman’s digital transformation goals

Oman recently played host to the first ever forum by Dell Technologies, a global leader in digital transformation, which showcased some of its latest products and solutions that will help drive the agenda set forth in Oman Vision 2040.

The one-day event brought the power of Dell Technologies’ unique family of businesses together in one place. The forum enabled customers in Oman to see, touch and discover Dell Technologies’ connected ecosystem of IT infrastructure, applications, devices and security that enable real transformation.

The Dell Technologies Forum in Oman addressed different elements aligned with the country’s vision from People and Society and Economy to Governance and Environmental.

It also showcased a variety of products and solutions that organisations can leverage to enhance their own customer experiences and generate substantial returns the country ventures towards the fourth industrial revolution.

Havier Haddad, General Manager, Gulf at Dell Technologies, opened DTF Oman by highlighting the commitment of Dell Technologies in the Sultanate of Oman, where he shared the company’s plans to expand and enhance its presence in country, and highlighted some of the present and future challenges. He also provided a roadmap for organisations to follow should they choose to accelerate their own potential in a highly competitive market.

There was also an executive keynote by Nigel Moulton, Global CTO, Dell Technologies Cloud Platforms, CI and HCI solutions on the theme of ‘Architects of Innovation’.

Moulton demonstrated the variety of strategies, products and solutions that will enable companies to visualise the future in order to make key decision to amplify the positive impact of every organisation in their respective digital transformation journey.

George ElKhoury, Sales Manager, Oman at Dell Technologies, commented: “Oman has begun to undertake digitisation initiatives and developed digital strategies to improve citizen services and drive business transformation. However, like any journey, there will certainly be challenges along the way. Dell Technologies is committed to delivering the most innovative technologies to help customers in the region overcome these challenges. We seek to become the most trusted technology advisor within the Sultanate, providing capabilities spanning strategy development, consultative services and solution deployment and support to help customers and partners drive the digital transformation of their businesses.”

