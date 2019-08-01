Delegated by HM, Al Khalili attends Mauritanian President’s inauguration

NOUAKCHOTT: Delegated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Shaikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah al Khalili, Minister of Justice, on Thursday took part in the swearing-in ceremony of Mohamed Ould Shaikh Ghazouani as the new president of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. During the inauguration ceremony, Shaikh Al Khalili was accompanied by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Diplomatic Affairs, Shaikh Saif bin Hilal al Maamari, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Mauritania, and a number of officials. — ONA

