Defence secretary-general receives British chief of air staff

MUSCAT: Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary-General at the Ministry of Defence, received in his office at Muaskar al Murtafa’a today, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigson, British Chief of Air Staff, and his accompanying delegation currently visiting the Sultanate.

Al Rasbi welcomed the guest who expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Sultanate. The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed subjects of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Air Vice Marshal Mattar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), and the defense attaché at the UK embassy in Muscat. — ONA

