Defence secretary general receives British chief of air staff

Muscat: Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary-General at the Ministry of Defence, received in his office at Muaskar Al Murtafa’ on Tuesday Admiral Tony Radakin, Chief of the British Naval Staff and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed a number of views on several topics of common concern.

The meeting was attended by the British Ambassador to the Sultanate and the Defence Attaché of the British Embassy in Muscat. –ONA

