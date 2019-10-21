Defence cooperation with US reviewed

MUSCAT: Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, received in his office on Monday Michael Patrick Mulroy, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for the Middle East. The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed the march of the good and historic relations binding the two sides in a manner that achieves the joint interests of the two friendly countries, in addition to touching on a range of matters of common concern. The meeting was attended by the US ambassador to the Sultanate. — ONA

