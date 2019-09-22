Deep depression developing in Arabian Sea

Muscat: The analysis of the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Center (NMHEWC) indicates a formation of a tropical depression system over east Arabian Sea.

The system is located at longitude 69.0°E and latitude 20.0°N with estimated surface wind speed around the center between (17 to 27 knots). The depression is about 150 km away from the Indian coast (Gujarat) and around 900 km from the closest point of the Sultanate coast (Masirah).

Latest numerical weather prediction indicates westerly to northwesterly movement of the tropical depression towards central the Arabian Sea with a probability of further intensification into a deep depression within the coming 24 hours.

NMHEWC continues to monitor all updates of this tropical weather condition. The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) advices the public to follow its latest weather bulletins and reports. –ONA

