Death toll rises to 257,most COVID-19 cases in Muscat

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Sunday announced nine people died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Six among them are Omanis and three expatriates. The total death toll in Oman touched 257. Six of the dead were from the Governorate of Muscat, one each from Batinah North and South, and one from Sharqiya North.

According to ‘Tarassud’ application, most of the deaths were in Muscat. Among the COVID-19 victims, 127 are Omanis and 130 non-Omanis. Age-wise, 129 of deaths were in the age group of 15 to 59, while 128 were above 60 years. The majority of the deceased were males at 203, while females stood at 54.

The MoH also announced 1,318 new cases of COVID-19 in the Sultanate, including 1,009 Omanis and 309 residents. The total number of positive cases in Oman has gone up to 56,015.

According to the MoH, a total of 3, 570 people were tested in the last 24 hours, with a total number of 238,614 tests done in the country so far.

The ministry also reported that 843 new patients recovered from COVID-19, making the number of the total recoveries to 36, 098.

There were 65 new hospital admissions. With this, the number of hospitalised people is 525, including 143 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks and following social distancing.

Dr Saif al Abri, DG of Disease Surveillance and Control, said during the last press conference of the Supreme Committee, the ministry is studying potential scenario during the next three to six months, as well as discussing “second wave” concerns. He added there are two scenarios; either the situation gets worse or improves, indicating the need for more certainty of these scenarios. Al Abri stressed that the epidemiological curve in the Sultanate is “flat”, but at the same time the ministry sets its expectations based on “the worst possibilities” while maintaining optimism and hope.