Dealmakers see divided US govt favouring mergers, acquisitions

NEW YORK: Joe Biden’s projected win of the US presidency and the Republican Party potentially retaining control of the US Senate could drive a pickup in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) that took a hit amid the COVID-19 pandemic, dealmakers said.

Bankers and lawyers who advise companies on M&A said the outcome, if confirmed, was the best possible for providing the stable economic and regulatory environment that dealmaking needs.

They expect that Biden, the Democratic Party candidate, would be more predictable in governing than Republican President Donald Trump, and that a Republican-controlled US Senate would restrain Biden’s most interventionist policies.

“This dynamic can be quite conducive to doing deals, because it provides stability’’, said Peter Orszag, who served in the White House under president Barack Obama and now heads the financial advisory arm of investment bank Lazard Ltd.

“The only caveat is that there is less chance of another big round of stimulus, which would help the macroeconomic outlook, than if Democrats had taken the Senate’’, Orszag added.

“Corporate leaders and markets like stability. Gridlock, in its own way, can be seen as a stabilizer, as we saw during the Obama administration’’, said Cary Kochman, co-head of global M&A at Citigroup Inc.

While M&A activity jumped in the third quarter as executives rushed to revisit deals put on hold at the height of the coronavirus outbreak, deal volume globally is down 12 per cent year-to-date to $2.84 trillion, according to data provider Refinitiv.

Deal volume involving US companies being acquired is down 32 per cent year-to-date to $1.07 trillion.

Dealmakers said certainty over financial and regulatory policy will be crucial in the coming months to keep M&A going, as a new wave of coronavirus infections spreads across the United States and most of the world.

“I would venture to say some M&A has been held up under the Trump administration, because Trump could sometimes be unpredictable with his Twitter account’’, said Bill Curtin, global head of M&A at Hogan Lovells.

Had Democrats taken control of Congress, dealmakers said the most disruptive aspects of Biden’s agenda would have been tax hikes.

Biden has proposed raising the capital gains tax rate from 20 per cent to 39.6 per cent for those making over $1 million. This would have made it more expensive for corporate owners to cash out on their holdings.

“Deals won’t be so much tax-driven, as Biden is not expected to immediately be able to carry out huge reforms in the US corporate tax or healthcare systems’’, said Patrick Sarch, a partner at law firm White & Case LLP. Scrutiny of Chinese takeovers of US companies, which intensified under Trump, is expected to continue, dealmakers said.

In the last four years, the United States blocked many Chinese acquisitions, especially of US technology firms, on national security grounds, and even ordered some Chinese firms, such as the owners of social media apps TikTok and Grindr, to divest them. — Reuters

