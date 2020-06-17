Deal directly with the airline, Filipinos in Oman told in light of repatriation program

MUSCAT: “The Embassy strongly advises the public to deal directly with Oman Air. The Embassy has not authorized any third party to act on its behalf or to facilitate booking procedures.”

This was the stern warning by the Philippine Embassy in Muscat to Filipinos who are taking part in the initial repatriation program set to depart on June 20.

“The public is advised to be cautious, particularly as it may compromise their personal security and privacy,” the embassy said through an advisory released on June 17.

The Philippine Embassy in Muscat has been working towards arranging repatriation flights for Filipinos who want to go back to the Philippines and successfully secured the initial flight schedule.

For those who received confirmation of their inclusion in the initial flight, the Embassy announced that Oman Air’s office in Ruwi “will be open for those who prefer cash payment from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm on June 17 and 18.”

Oman Air may be reached for inquiries at 2476514, 71558521, and 24531111.