Deadline extended for transfer of properties in prohibited areas

Muscat: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has extended the deadline for sale and hand over of land and real estate owned by non-Omanis in prohibited areas to the end of October 2021.
The deadline has been extended due to the exceptional situations prevailing in the country because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a statement said.
The government had set November 2020 as the deadline for the execution of legal action as per the regulations on the transfer of title deeds of properties to Omanis.
Non-Omanis are also prohibited from utilizing their lands and properties for agriculture in all governorates of the sultanate.

The Royal Decree 29/2018 promulgated the law on prohibition of non-Omani ownership of lands and real estate in some places.

Accordingly, Article 1 of the decree bans the ownership of the real estate and land for non-Omanis in Musandam, Buraimi, Dhahirah, Al Wusta, Dhofar (except Salalah), Liwa, Shinas, Masirah, Jebel Akhdar and Jebel Shams, any mountains and islands of strategic importance, sites close to palaces, security and military establishments and ancient and heritage quarters, determined by the competent authorities.

