Deadline extended for transfer of properties in prohibited areas

Muscat: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has extended the deadline for sale and hand over of land and real estate owned by non-Omanis in prohibited areas to the end of October 2021.

The deadline has been extended due to the exceptional situations prevailing in the country because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a statement said.

The government had set November 2020 as the deadline for the execution of legal action as per the regulations on the transfer of title deeds of properties to Omanis.

Non-Omanis are also prohibited from utilizing their lands and properties for agriculture in all governorates of the sultanate.