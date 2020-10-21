Deadline extended for transfer of properties in prohibited areas
The Royal Decree 29/2018 promulgated the law on prohibition of non-Omani ownership of lands and real estate in some places.
Accordingly, Article 1 of the decree bans the ownership of the real estate and land for non-Omanis in Musandam, Buraimi, Dhahirah, Al Wusta, Dhofar (except Salalah), Liwa, Shinas, Masirah, Jebel Akhdar and Jebel Shams, any mountains and islands of strategic importance, sites close to palaces, security and military establishments and ancient and heritage quarters, determined by the competent authorities.