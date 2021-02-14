Datamount, IFS sign partnership agreement

IFS, the global enterprise applications company, and rapidly growing data centre and enterprise cloud service provider Datamount have entered into a strategic channel partnership to serve joint customers in Oman and the Middle East.

Since 2018, Datamount has been enabling and guiding customers on their digital transformation journeys. Working with some of the most reputable brands in Oman, Datamount’s extensive market and industry knowledge have allowed them to rapidly grow over the past few years.

One of the key factors in the decision to establish the partnership between IFS and Datamount was their shared passion for providing products and services tailored for the specific industry needs of their customers.

“IFS has a proven track record in its focus sectors, including manufacturing, energy and utilities, and aerospace and defense’’, said AbdulHakeem Amur al Muslahi, CEO of Datamount.