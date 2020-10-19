Daily Covid-19 deaths continue to rise

Muscat: With the number of daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 continuing to be alarmingly high, the authorities seem to be weighing another round of strong restrictions.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Monday reported 641 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 110,594.

Over 50 deaths have been reported in the past few days, including 13 deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,114.

In his last press conference, Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said the complete closure or lockdown comes at a very high economic cost, but as per the directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the main aim is to safeguard people’s lives irrespective of other sacrifices.

On Sunday, he issued a ministerial decision No 155/2020 forming a working team to monitor health indicators for partial or complete night closures.

“A working group has been formed to monitor and follow up health indicators for partial or complete night closures in all governorates of the Sultanate headed by Dr Saif al Abri, Director-General of Disease Control,” the decision added.

This team specialises in monitoring and following up health indicators that allow the Supreme Committee on COVID-19 to make decisions about imposing partial or complete night closures in the Sultanate.

It will also take the advice of experts in the related sectors, if necessary, the statement added.

The total recovery cases reached 96,400, while the recovery rate dropped to 87.1 percent.

During the past 24 hours, 50 people were hospitalised, taking the total number of inpatients to 504, of which 201 are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

The minister of health said that the decline seen in the recovery rate is attributed to non-compliance with the precautionary measures.

Vinod Nair

@vinot_nair