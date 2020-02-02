Czech companies looking to invest in Oman

MUSCAT: Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, on Sunday met with Eduard Muricky, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade in the Czech Republic, and his delegation.

The two sides discussed means of promoting cooperation in various trade and economic fields in the two countries, as well as discussing the potential of benefiting from plastic products made in the Sultanate and the potential of establishing auto spare part factories for the Czech companies in the Sultanate.

Al Dheeb explained to the guest the readiness of infrastructure in the Sultanate, such as ports, airports, free and economic zones, which attract foreign investments. He also highlighted the new foreign investment law, as well as incentives and facilities offered to the foreign investor. — ONA

