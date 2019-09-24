Cyclone Hikka: Mawaslat suspends Sur, Duqm services

Muscat: Mwasalat will suspend bus services on following routes – Muscat-Ja’alan, Muscat-Sur, Muscat-Duqm, Muscat-Sannah and Muscat-Duqm-Haima today.

The company said the decision is part of the efforts to preserve the safety of passengers because the two governorates may be affected by Cyclone Hikka during the next few days.

Mwasalat said that it is following up on the weather with PACA and customers will be notified in case of any further suspension of routes.