Cultural events of GCC Days begin

MUSCAT: The cultural and artistic activities began at Al Bayan College in Muscat on Tuesday under the patronage of Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansoor al Hasani, Minister of Information. The activities came as part of the GCC Days hosted by the Sultanate from October 21 to 23.

The events started with opening the photos exhibition, which contained 50 photographs of many photographers from the Sultanate, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

These photos represent the public life of the GCC citizens, in addition to their rich heritage, traditions, costumes and crafts.

Dr Al Hasani also inaugurated an exhibition of Omani books that included dozens of publications for the Ministry of Information and a number of government institutions, in addition to books and titles for writers from the Sultanate in various fields.

