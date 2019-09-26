Local 

Cultural Club in Salalah holds monodrama theatre forum

Oman Observer ,

SALALAH: A discussion session entitled ‘Experiences from Drama Reality’ was held at the Public Library of Salalah on Thursday as part of the second monodrama theatre forum, which is organised by the Cultural Club in the presence of Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information.

The session touched on the importance of art festivals in highlighting and refining works of theatrical groups, the extent of the participation of women in the Omani drama. They also touched on progress and stages of the development of theatrical texts and works in addition to presenting experiences and models of dramas presented in radio and television.
Actress Amina Abdul Rasool, director Talib bin Mohammed al Balushi, writer Mohammed bin Saif al Rahbi, writer Abdul Razzaq al Rubaie and actor Abdullah Marei took part in the discussion session.
— ONA

You May Also Like

No change in school semester schedule: Ministry

Oman Observer Comments Off on No change in school semester schedule: Ministry

It is bloom time on Salalah mountains

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on It is bloom time on Salalah mountains

Mayors discuss urban planning of cities and sustainability

Oman Observer Comments Off on Mayors discuss urban planning of cities and sustainability