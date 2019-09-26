Cultural Club in Salalah holds monodrama theatre forum

SALALAH: A discussion session entitled ‘Experiences from Drama Reality’ was held at the Public Library of Salalah on Thursday as part of the second monodrama theatre forum, which is organised by the Cultural Club in the presence of Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information.

The session touched on the importance of art festivals in highlighting and refining works of theatrical groups, the extent of the participation of women in the Omani drama. They also touched on progress and stages of the development of theatrical texts and works in addition to presenting experiences and models of dramas presented in radio and television.

Actress Amina Abdul Rasool, director Talib bin Mohammed al Balushi, writer Mohammed bin Saif al Rahbi, writer Abdul Razzaq al Rubaie and actor Abdullah Marei took part in the discussion session.

— ONA