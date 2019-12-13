Cultural Attaché issues warning students in UK, Europe

Muscat: The Omani Cultural Attaché in the UK has issued a warning to all students studying in Britain and other European countries.

The Attaché invited everyone to pay attention to their identification documents, such as passports, residency cards and bank cards, and keep them in a safe place, whether they intend to travel or remain in the countries of scholarship during the next vacation period.

The attaché also instructed everyone not to go out late at night and not to walk in the isolated streets except within groups.

The Cultural Attaché invited students to contact the local authorities and inform them of any danger they feel or communicate with them at all times.

Meanwhile, as the cultural attaché will be on official leave from December 23, 2019 to January 3, 2020, it can be contacted on twitter during an emergency.