Cruise ships anchor at Salalah and Khasab ports

MUSCAT: Cruise vessel AIDAvita called at the Port of Khasab with 1,179 tourists of various nationalities on board. Coming from Muscat on her route to Dubai, the Italian-flagged ship marked the opening of the cruise season in Musandam Governorate. The activities of the Musandam tourism chamber at the Musandam branch of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) commenced coinciding with the arrival of AIDAvita. The OCCI initiative seeks to promote tourism services and programmes provided by tour companies operating in Musandam Governorate. Meanwhile, Italian cruise ship Costa Victoria anchored at the Port of Salalah on Saturday with 1,767 tourists on board. The tourist programme prepared for the ship, on her route to Port Sultan Qaboos, involved visits to prominent tourist destinations of Dhofar Governorate including beaches, ancient markets and heritage landmarks. — ONA

