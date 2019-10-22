Crude prices at $59.95 a barrel

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for December delivery reached $59.95. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil declined 22 cents from the price of Monday, which was $60.17. The average price of Oman oil for November delivery has stabilised at $61.81, thus $2.13 per barrel higher than October delivery. World oil prices edged higher on signals of progress in the US-China trade talks. Brent crude futures were up 31 cents at $59.27, while US crude added 16 cents to $53.47 a barrel.

