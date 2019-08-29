Head stories 

Crude prices at $59.10 a barrel

Oman Observer ,

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for October delivery reached $59.10. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil declined 28 cents from the price of Wednesday, which was $59.38. The average price of Oman oil for September delivery stood at $63.87, thus $2.15 per barrel higher than August delivery. Meanwhile, Brent crude futures fell 0.53 per cent to $60.17 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 0.36 per cent to $55.58 per barrel.

