Croissant Fajita

Ingredients

1 Croissant

50 g chicken breast

2 g fajita spices

10 ml extravirgin olive oil

50 g of Red / Green / Yellow peppers

5 g garlic

20 g white onion

50 g mozzarella cheese

METHOD

Cut the chicken breast into fine strips.

Cut the onion and peppers into strips.

Put olive oil and garlic on a very hot pan. Add the onions, then the pepper and the chicken as last: cook until golden brown.

Add the seasoning.

Cut a croissant in half from the top.

Add the mozzarella cheese at the bottom.

Combine the chicken mixed with the mozzarella and stuff the croissant.

Bake for 5 minutes at 180’C.

Serve with your favourite ketchup or mayonnaise. Garnish with banana chips.

FAJITA SEASONING

Skip the store-bought packets and make your own homemade Fajita Seasoning! It’s incredibly simple and can be mixed together in minutes (and you can reduce or omit the salt and the sugar if you want to). This versatile spice blend is great on fajitas, tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and more! The best part: It lasts for ages, so go ahead and make a double batch that you can easily store in an airtight container.

Ingredients:

4 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoon ground cumin

2 teaspoon paprika

2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Chef Zaid Ben Kahla is the Pastry Chef of Cioccolatitaliani in Muscat. He moved to Oman in late 2018, after spending the last 3 years back in his home country, Tunisia. Initially trained as a Chef in Mediterranean cuisine, he quickly moved forward in his career training in different sections, up to being trained as a Barista, to acquire all the skills necessary to run a complete outlet. Once he was confident enough to consider himself a complete Chef, he moved to Saudi Arabia, where he worked as Head of the Pastry department for one of the major local groups, often serving the Royal family with his delicacies. Chef Zaid has a passion not only for desserts, but he loves experimenting with new flavour combinations to make customers’ experience delightful. He loves to take inspiration from world famous classics and give them his own twist. A true leader, he runs the food development of Cioccolatitaliani in Oman, making sure that quality and freshness of the ingredients are always put first.