Creative industries — why?
Some people may not be aware of the meaning of the creative industries. Many still do not realise why the world is celebrating it. There are those who limit the ambit of these creative industries just to traditional arts and crafts. But it is a cultural heritage. It is an act of human productivity which has cultural significance. If it is presented in an elegant manner keeping in view the developments every where and the spirit of time is considered during the process, it can win the world.
Work is work. There is no work which is an embarrassment or a cause of isolation if it makes you sweat while doing it. All creative works, professions, vocations, arts, painting, sketching, illustration or photography etc are better than any public and private sector jobs particularly in view of the current exceptional circumstances.
We can ask ourselves that despite their supremacy in modern technology, did we forget the deep-rooted cultural heritage of China and Korea. The answer will certainly be ‘no.’
Sometimes we ask that what is the price of an Omani dagger or an Omani women’s dress, and a handmade local jewellery. These are awfully expensive because they are rooted in the ancient Omani civilisational heritage.
There is always disparity in capabilities even among the members of one family. It is illogical that the entire nation will go for one profession. Not all of them can become judges, engineers and doctors. This disparity complements each other’s interests and requirements.
We should realise that all people in the country will not have interest in bitcoin, Internet, automotive vehicles, aircraft, financial markets, philosophy and economics. It does not mean that these areas of life and work are less important. Instead, this shows people’s tendencies, interests and aspirations.
Similarly, we know that craft industries are alternative to low-salary jobs, as is the case now. We also see that sometimes even expatriates are given preference over citizens in these industries even though this is purely Omani cultural heritage.
Therefore we feel that many do not understand the creative industries in all their details. This is how they do justice with the integrated economy which generates billions for the countries which have shown interest in it.
According to the Unesco and UNCTAD statistics, creative industries generate $2.250 billion annually, and employ 30 million people around the world. We know that the motion picture industry is also part of the creative industries. This industry uses latest technologies. It is in a state of constant development and innovation and generates millions of dollars in many countries. Music is also part of this creative industries. The theatre and museums can not be separated from it. These industries are particularly important and give huge returns and generate jobs. Despite all this there are many who underestimate them.
In Europe, you buy a high-quality hive made in India for more than $100, and the traditional Omani women’s costumes now cost a thousand rials. Therefore, would you tell your daughter who wants to study fashion designing not to specialise in this area of work, and that it is better for her to study computer science and technology.
We must understand that sometime chefs are paid more than some senior government officials. The Turkish chefs are the best examples. Traditional cuisine and popular food are prepared and served by cooks who are paid fantastic wages compared to those who are in other traditional professions. We must realise that one should not work in a profession which he or she does not like. This is because if we opt for a profession without liking it, we will not be able to be creative in it.
There are many who plagiarise or steal others’ cultural traditions and heritage to sell it to tourists. Stealing someone’s history is not easy. It is simply not possible despite all the flow of information on social media. Even if they do it, it is a fact that these thieves cannot get the real price of such cultural heritage.