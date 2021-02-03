Some people may not be aware of the ‎meaning of the creative industries. Many ‎still do not realise why the world is ‎celebrating it. There are those who ‎limit the ambit of these creative ‎industries just to traditional arts ‎and crafts. But it is a cultural heritage. It is an act of human productivity which ‎has cultural significance. If it is ‎presented in an elegant manner keeping in ‎view the developments every where and the ‎spirit of time is considered‏ ‏during ‎the process, it can win the world. ‎

Work is work. There is no work which is an ‎embarrassment or a cause of isolation if ‎it makes you sweat while doing it. All ‎creative works, professions, vocations, ‎arts, painting, sketching, illustration ‎or photography etc are better than any ‎public and private sector jobs particularly ‎in view of the current exceptional ‎circumstances. ‎

We can ask ourselves that despite their ‎supremacy in modern technology, did we ‎forget the deep-rooted cultural heritage ‎of China and Korea. The answer will ‎certainly be ‘no.’‎

Sometimes we ask that what is the price of ‎an Omani dagger or an Omani ‎women’s dress, and a handmade local ‎jewellery. These are awfully expensive ‎because they are rooted in the ‎ancient Omani civilisational heritage. ‎

There is always disparity in capabilities ‎even among the members of one family. It is ‎illogical that the entire nation will go ‎for one profession. Not all of them can ‎become judges, engineers and doctors. ‎This disparity complements each other’s ‎interests and requirements. ‎

We should realise that all people in the ‎country will not have interest in ‎bitcoin, Internet, automotive vehicles, ‎aircraft, financial markets, philosophy and economics. It does not mean that these ‎areas of life and work are less important. ‎Instead, this shows people’s tendencies, ‎interests and aspirations. ‎

Similarly, we know that craft industries ‎are alternative to low-salary jobs, as is ‎the case now. We also see that sometimes ‎even expatriates are given preference over citizens in these industries even ‎though this is purely Omani cultural ‎heritage. ‎

Therefore we feel that many do not ‎understand the creative industries in all ‎their details. This is how they do justice ‎with the integrated economy which ‎generates billions for the countries which ‎have shown interest in it.‎

According to the Unesco and UNCTAD statistics, ‎creative industries generate $2.250 ‎billion annually, and employ 30 million ‎people around the world. We know that the ‎motion picture industry is also part of ‎the creative industries. This industry ‎uses latest technologies. It is in a state ‎of constant development and innovation and ‎generates millions of dollars in many countries. Music is also part of this ‎creative industries. The theatre and ‎museums can not be separated from it. ‎These industries are particularly ‎important and give huge returns and generate jobs. Despite all this there are many who ‎underestimate them. ‎

In Europe, you buy a high-quality hive ‎made in India for more than $100, and the ‎traditional Omani women’s costumes now ‎cost a thousand rials. Therefore, would ‎you tell your daughter who wants to study ‎fashion designing not to specialise in ‎this area of work, and that it is better ‎for her to study computer science and ‎technology.

We must understand that ‎sometime chefs are paid more than some ‎senior government officials. The Turkish ‎chefs are the best examples. Traditional ‎cuisine and popular food are prepared and ‎served by cooks who are paid fantastic ‎wages compared to those who are in ‎other traditional professions. We must realise ‎that one should not work in a profession ‎which he or she does not like. This is ‎because if we opt for a profession ‎without liking it, we will not be able to ‎be creative in it. ‎

There are many who plagiarise or steal ‎others’ cultural traditions and heritage ‎to sell it to tourists. Stealing someone’s ‎history is not easy. It is simply not ‎possible despite all the flow of ‎information on social media. Even if they ‎do it, it is a fact that these thieves ‎cannot get the real price of such cultural ‎heritage.

