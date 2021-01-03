Main 

CPA: Reusable shopping bags will be available and cheap

Oman Observer

Nuscat: The Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has confirmed its keenness on monitoring the markets to avoid hiking of the prices of reusable shopping bags.

CPA affirmed that reusable, environmentally-friendly grocery bags made of paper, cotton, fabric and other organic materials, will be available in some markets and stores at symbolic prices.

Commenting on the ministerial decision No 23/2020 prohibiting the use of plastic bags which became effective on January 1, CPA said single-use plastic bags affect people’s health and cause serious damage to the environmental and ecosystem.

Text by Hamad al Hashmi

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9247 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Garment factory raided in Muttrah

Oman Observer Comments Off on Garment factory raided in Muttrah

Oman Customs to be showcased globally

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on Oman Customs to be showcased globally

PDO achieves record oil, gas and condensate output in 2019

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on PDO achieves record oil, gas and condensate output in 2019