CPA: Reusable shopping bags will be available and cheap

Nuscat: The Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has confirmed its keenness on monitoring the markets to avoid hiking of the prices of reusable shopping bags.

CPA affirmed that reusable, environmentally-friendly grocery bags made of paper, cotton, fabric and other organic materials, will be available in some markets and stores at symbolic prices.

Commenting on the ministerial decision No 23/2020 prohibiting the use of plastic bags which became effective on January 1, CPA said single-use plastic bags affect people’s health and cause serious damage to the environmental and ecosystem.

Text by Hamad al Hashmi