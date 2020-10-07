Main 

Covid isolation ward launched at Sur Hospital

Sur: An isolation ward for Coronavirus patients was launched on Wednesday at Sur Hospital in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health in the presence of Dr Yahya bin Badr al Maawali, Governor of South Al Sharqiyah.

Dr Khalid bin Said al Saadi, Director-General of Medical Services in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate said the project is funded by Oman LNG as part of its contribution to fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, at a cost of RO 761,000.

Built on a 838-sq metre land, the isolation ward contains 12 dedicated isolation rooms equipped with advanced ventilators so that the patients won’t need to be transferred to other locations to receive treatment. — ONA

