Covid-19 violations: Prosecution warns of RO10,000 fine

Muscat: Inbound visitors to the Sultanate with the knowledge that he is infected with or suspected of having an infectious disease (including Covid-19) should inform the border crossing authorities immediately upon his arrival, otherwise he will be deemed to have committed a crime up to one year in prison and a fine of RO10,000, said Oman Prosecution on Wednesday.

Disrupting or refraining from carrying out the procedures and measures decided by the competent state authorities to prevent the spread of infection or transmitting it to others (such as gatherings in public places and not closing shops), is a crime that carries a penalty of one-year imprisonment and a RO10,000.

Failure of a person with an infectious disease to provide the health institution treating him with information and data of those who have contact with him is a crime that carries a sentence of one-year imprisonment and a fine of RO10,000.