Covid-19 vaccine: Oman plans to cover 40% of population in 1st stage

Muscat: Dr Ahmed Bin Mohammed al Saeedi, the Minister of Health, on Thursday said the Sultanate will obtain vaccines to cover 40% of the population in the first stage, and hope to get the first batch before the end of this year.

The minister was addressing the media during the 19th press conference of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19.

HIGHLIGHTS

Minister of Health: Basic service providers on the front lines, checkpoints’ employees, people with chronic diseases, and the elderly will have the priority to get vaccinated.

Minister of Health: There is no country or company that can provide the vaccine on a very large scale, and to this day no vaccine has been officially registered.

Minister of Health: The Ministry has met with representatives of the government health sector in the Sultanate to follow up all the developments of the vaccine, and we are working to provide 40% of the Sultanate’s need for the vaccine

Minister of Health: Cases of Covid-19 have declined in the Sultanate.

Minister of Health: I hope that the decline in cases recorded recently will not lead to complacency and a lack of commitment to precautionary healthy measures.

Minister of Health: Some countries relaxed restrictions after cases declined, but numbers rose again drastically

Minister of Health: 35 people hospitalized during the past 24 hours, including 10 in intensive care

Minister of Health: The home isolation period of a person who returns from travel cannot be considered as sick leave. The traveler must deduct that period from his leave balance.

Minister of Health: The decrease in the number of infected people does not mean that we have passed the epidemic and that the precautionary measures must continue to be followed.

Minister of Health: The Sultanate is following up on all developments regarding vaccines and we hope to have the safe vaccine before the end of the year.

Minister of Health: There will be a review of the activities that have not reopened yet across sectors, based on current health indicators

Minister of Health: The number of cases declined in the Sultanate earlier too. The sharp increase was due to non-compliance with the precautionary measures.”

Minister of Health: Children are still less infected with the virus, but once they transmit the virus, it may lead to catastrophic results.

Minister of Health: Covid-19 is not only a respiratory disease, but it also causes other long-term effects on lungs, heart, and eyes

Minister of Health: Just like the reopening of some sectors being reviewed, so is those related to issuing certain visas

Dr Saif al Abri: The results of the third phase of the national survey indicated that the rate of community infection reached 15% in Oman

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development: People of the age group (18-60) years old, who have medical, legal and other qualifications and free of any chronic diseases can volunteer

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development: Regarding the reopening of nurseries, we explain that the priority of any country and any institution is the health, safety and life of people. We really understand the suffering of parents who have children

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowments and Religious: It is difficult to apply physical distancing in small mosques with a capacity of less than 400 worshipers