Front Stories Local 

Covid-19 test, treatment free for expats: Health Minister

Midhun Raj

Muscat: Dr Ahmed al Saeedi, the Minister of Health, during an e-press conference on Thursday said, as per the directives of His Majesty the Sultan,  Covid-19 tests and treatment is absolutely free for all communities in the sultanate, including expatriates.

The minister emphasized that the Sultanate is dealing with all patients irrespective of their nationalities.

“The tests and treatment are free for all expatriates. We appeal to the ambassadors of all countries to translate this message to their citizens in Oman so that we can reach out to them,” said Dr. Ahmed al Saeedi.

The Covid-19  positive inpatients and those in the intensive care units at the Royal Hospital are mostly expatriates, explained the minister.

The minister said that from Saturday, authorities will conduct mass tests for all especially at the virus outbreak focus points like in Mutrah.

Health authorities will alert the test venues in different languages.

“The visitors coming for the tests will not be asked about their residence, and the goal is to obtain the largest number of people, including expats, to conduct tests, added the minister.

The minister thanked all residents of Oman for their support and cooperation in this fight against containing the virus outbreak.

Midhun Raj

Digital Editor @ Oman Observer Daily

midhun has 42 posts and counting.See all posts by midhun

You May Also Like

Oman suspends flights to China

Midhun Raj Comments Off on Oman suspends flights to China

Kannur airport opens, direct flights from Muscat soon

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Kannur airport opens, direct flights from Muscat soon

Small domestic tourism boost during Eid holidays

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Small domestic tourism boost during Eid holidays
Oman Observer

FREE
VIEW