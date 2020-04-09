Covid-19 test, treatment free for expats: Health Minister

Muscat: Dr Ahmed al Saeedi, the Minister of Health, during an e-press conference on Thursday said, as per the directives of His Majesty the Sultan, Covid-19 tests and treatment is absolutely free for all communities in the sultanate, including expatriates.

The minister emphasized that the Sultanate is dealing with all patients irrespective of their nationalities.

“The tests and treatment are free for all expatriates. We appeal to the ambassadors of all countries to translate this message to their citizens in Oman so that we can reach out to them,” said Dr. Ahmed al Saeedi.

The Covid-19 positive inpatients and those in the intensive care units at the Royal Hospital are mostly expatriates, explained the minister.

The minister said that from Saturday, authorities will conduct mass tests for all especially at the virus outbreak focus points like in Mutrah.

Health authorities will alert the test venues in different languages.

“The visitors coming for the tests will not be asked about their residence, and the goal is to obtain the largest number of people, including expats, to conduct tests, added the minister.

The minister thanked all residents of Oman for their support and cooperation in this fight against containing the virus outbreak.